Actor Gopichand-Starrer Rama Banam To Also Release In Hindi Apart From Telugu

Telugu actor Gopichand and filmmaker Sriwass have teamed up for a film titled Rama Banam. Audiences are looking forward to the release of this film after watching their previous successful films Lakshyam and Loukyam. Rama Banam, a Telugu film will release on May 5. The Hindi version of this film will also release on the same date all over India. Apart from Gopichand, other actors like Jagapathi Babu and Vennela Kishore have also essayed important roles in Rama Banam.

Going by the trailer, the audience feels that the film will be a family entertainer film. Vicky Agamanam (Gopichand)’s family will be shown fighting a businessman who is selling adulterated food products. The trailer gives a glimpse of how Vicky and his family face tough situations in this fight. His personal life with Bhairavi (Dimple) also takes a hit while facing this ordeal. Still, as shown in the trailer, he continues his fight against the antagonists. Fans loved the glimpses of action sequences and Gopichand’s on-screen chemistry with actress Dimple Hayathi. One of the fans commented that Rama Banam is going to be a massive hit. Another commented that not just the Telugu audience, but the whole of India loves Gopichand. Another user also expressed happiness that actress Dimple is getting the chance to essay good roles.

Rama Banam has also dominated the headlines owing to the songs iPhone and Nuvve Nuvve. Music composer Mickey J Meyer has scored the music for both numbers. Ram Miriyala and Mohana Bhogaraju have provided vocals for the iPhone song. Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics. The audience loved the number due to the melodious music. They also lauded Gopichand and Dimple’s moves. iPhone’s video also features singer Ram Miriyala and Mohana Bhogaraju recording in the studio.

On the other hand, the song Nuvve Nuvve has also received an amazing response from the audience. This song shows Vicky, following in love with Bhairavi, a vlogger. Shreemani has penned the lyrics of this number while singer Ritesh G Rao has provided the vocals. A user commented that he belongs to Tamil Nadu and can’t understand the song but has liked it.

