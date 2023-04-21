Actress Ariyana Glory Breaks The Temperature Meter In Her Black Dress

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ariyana Glory often sets the internet on fire with her glamorous pictures and on-fleek style statements. She recently posted a photo, in which she was looking straight into the lens. Ariyana, who often makes headlines with her stunning looks, has yet again impressed the audience. She was seen wearing a black dress, featuring a plunging neckline. There’s no denying that she looked phenomenal.

Ariyana accessorised her outfit with an exquisite pair of earrings. For the makeup, she opted for perfectly drawn eyebrows, pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. She goes with open wavy tresses complementing her outfit. She grabbed the eyeballs yet again with her sartorial choices.

Social media users have commented on the picture. One social media user wrote, “My dream girl”. Another user added, “Looking beautiful”. One user also added, “Beauty”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart eyes and fire emojis.

This is not the first time. Ariyana is often seen sharing her glammed-up look, which takes the internet by storm. Some time back, Ariyana dropped a slew of pictures in a thigh-high-slit shimmery red dress. In the photos, she looked magical as she flaunted her curves.

Ariyana Glory has a vibrant presence on social media, as she time and again treats her fans with her whereabouts and hilarious Instagram reels.

Ariyana is known for Anubhavinchu Raja and Avakai Animutyam. She shot to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and emerged as the third runner-up in the show. Ariyana has also starred in the Telugu short film Naa Boyfriend Chala Manchodu.

Besides her acting prowess, she has also made an enviable fan base for her incredible anchoring skills. So far, she has successfully hosted TV shows like Mana Stars, Gemini Comedy, ETV Abhiruchi, and IDream. Not so long ago, her interview with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also took the internet by storm.

