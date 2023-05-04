Actress Athulya Chandra Unveils 1st Look Of Telugu Film Maruva Tarama

Actress Athulya Chandra, who carved a niche among the audience with director Ritesh Rana’s crime drama film Mathu Vadalara, has signed for another Telugu movie. She will portray a key role in Maruva Tarama, a feel-good romance drama opposite actor Adhvaith Dhanunjaya. Actress Avantika Nalwa plays another female lead in this film directed by Chaitanya Varma Nadimpalli.

Producers Giduthuri Ramana Murthy and Rudraraju Vijay Kumar Raju have unveiled the first look of this film. Athulya and other members associated with the film shared the same on Instagram. The actress wrote in the caption, “Here is the First look poster of my next Telugu Movie Maruva Tarama. Get ready to feel the Melody of Love". She also tagged the other members of the crew associated with this movie. The poster shows Athulya, Adhvaith and Avantika.

VJ Rakesh, actress Namita Krishnamurthy and dancer Paris Laxmi congratulated the actress. A fan commented that she is looking forward to seeing Athulya acting in the film. The fan wrote further that she doesn’t care about the language in which the film is released. Others commented with heart emoticons and also congratulated her for Maruva Tarama.

The title look of the film was unveiled on Twitter on January 1 and got an amazing response from social media users. Athulya tweeted that she was super happy to share the title look of her next film in Telugu. She wrote that the film is close to her heart. The title look showed a couple hugging each other on a beach.

As of now, the shooting of this film has been wrapped up and the team is occupied with the post-production work. The release date and other details associated with Maruva Tarama have not been divulged yet. The producers said at the first look launch ceremony that these details will be revealed soon. Vijai Bulganin has scored the music for Maruva Tarama while Rudra Sai is the cinematographer. Hari Varma has penned the lyrics while KSR is the editor of the film. The first song from Maruva Tarama is expected to be released on May 5.

