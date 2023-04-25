Actress Divi Vadthya Looks Bewitching In This Black Backless Dress; See Pics

Actress Divi Vadthya has worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. Her acting prowess and sartorial style statements quite often take the internet by storm. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures, which has once again set the temperature soaring. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a black backless criss-cross western outfit. Divi looked adorable in her black outfit, featuring a flirty plunge neckline, toned legs, and her perfect figure. She teamed up her outfit with black block heels complimenting her look. She wore a kajal, pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of pink lipstick.

Divi Vadthya accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite earrings and a bracelet. She looked breathtaking as she posed for the camera. This is not the first time, she always manages to make hearts flutter with her glamorous personality and stellar choices.

While sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “Untie my knots. My hair is all tangled”.

Fans have expressed their love and admiration in the comment section. One user wrote, “You are looking so beautiful”. Another user commented, “Gorgeous girl”. The third user added, “Goddess”. One user also wrote, “Pan India Star”.

Earlier, Divi Vadthya posted her picture in a red polka dot saree. She rounded off her look with a necklace, bangles, bindi, and a watch. She opted for a messy tied-up hairstyle and looked like a 90s queen.

Social media users appreciated her look. One user commented, “Junior Silk Smitha”. Another user wrote, “Your eyes”. The third user wrote, “Most beautiful pic”. “So beautiful and cute in red,” added another.

Be it Western wear or a traditional ensemble, she knows how to slay in both.

Divi Vadthya has been a part of successful films like Ginna, Rudrangi, Godfather, and Maharshi. Some of her other notable projects include Nayeem Diaries, A1 Express, and Cab Stories. She was last seen in the movie The Accident. Now, she is all set to star in Ajay Samrat’s directorial Rudranga and Murali Manohar Reddy’s directorial Simbaa - The Forest Man.

