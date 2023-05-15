Actress Honey Rose Looks Stunning In This Black Chiffon Saree, See Pics

Honey Rose is one of the most popular actresses in the Malayalam film industry. From her acting chops to her fashion statement, she is always on point. She always manages to take the limelight every time she uploads photos on her social media handles. In her latest photos, the actress is looking extremely gorgeous as she poses in a black chiffon saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless sequin blouse.

The diva wore mascara-laden eyebrows, contoured her cheeks and opted for a shade of nude lipstick that perfectly went with her ensemble. She left her wavy tresses open, which made her look phenomenal. For accessories, the actress wore a pair of big silver jhumkas and rings. In the first picture, she is seen sitting beside a swimming pool as she poses for the camera. In the next one, she is seen standing on a balcony. See the pictures:

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “Awesome saree," while another one said, “Beautiful ma’am." " So hot," wrote a third user.

Honey Rose loves to wear sarees and it is pretty evident from her Instagram handle. A few days ago, on May 7, the actress shared another photo of her in a red cotton saree. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline and opted for glam makeup and completed her look with a heavy emerald-coloured necklace and matching earrings.

In addition to Malayalam films, the actress has appeared in a few Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films as well. Honey made her acting debut in 2005 with the Malayalam movie Boyy Friennd. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the 2012 film Trivandrum Lodge, written and directed by VK Prakash and Anoop Menon and produced by PA Sebastian. The film also featured Jayasurya and Anoop Menon in the lead.

Honey Rose was recently seen in the movie Pookkaalam, written and directed by Ganesh Raj. In the film, veteran actor Vijayaraghavan plays a 100-year-old man in the lead role. The supporting roles are played by KPAC Leela, Roshan Mathew, Jagadish Kumar, Suhasini Maniratnam and actor-directors Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Johny Antony.