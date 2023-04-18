Actress Honey Rose Looks Stunning In This Red Gown

Actress Honey Rose has created quite a stir on social media with her latest clicks from a photoshoot. The Big Brother actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning red gown and we can’t take our eyes away from her OOTD. Serving major fashion goals and setting Instagram on fire, Honey posted a slew of photos on the photo and video-sharing application. She left her fans in awe of her beauty who called her a “beauty queen".

In case you have missed the post, check it out here:

The Monster actress dropped ravishing photos on social media. She can be seen wearing a red co-ord set which comprised a sleeveless crop top with a V neckline. She paired it with a matching long skirt with a fitted mermaid silhouette which accentuated her curves. She accessorised herself with silver rings and a statement necklace choker adorned with kundan and red stone embellishments. She rounded off her look with subtle glam makeup and nude lips. She posed for the camera against a garden.

Her fandom chose to react to the photos by showering her photos with love and writing praises for the diva. One social media user wrote, “Pretty as always," while another wrote, “Beauty queen.” A fan commented, “You look gorgeous!” One more called her “Stunning as always ma’am.”

Honey Rose gained immense popularity amongst her Telugu fans after she starred in the movie titled Veera Simha Reddy along with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She was last seen in a brief appearance in Ganesh Raj’s Pookkaalam which starred KPAC Leela and Vineeth Sreenivasan in important roles.

As per reports, she will be headlining the upcoming Malayalam movie DNA by TS Suresh Babu. Touted to be a thriller, the movie started rolling in February 2023. The movie will star Askar Soud as the male lead opposite Honey. The thriller drama will also feature Gauri Nanda, Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, Indrans, Senthil Raj and Idavela Babu.

