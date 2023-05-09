Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Looks Stunning In Off-Shoulder White Ensemble, See Pics

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is an absolute fashionista and always leaves her fans stunned with her photoshoots. Be it her ethnic or casual outfits, Nidhhi knows how to make hearts skip a beat. In her latest photo dump on Instagram, the actress looked mesmerising in an off-shoulder white ensemble.

This time, she ditched her ethnic ensemble look and picked a Western outfit for her recent photoshoot. Nidhhi teamed up her outfit with a pair of earrings and bangles. For the makeup, the actress wore contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and a shade of lipstick. She rounded off her look with stylish stilettos and left her tresses open and put fashion police on alert. Check out the pictures here:

From making hearts flutter to setting the fashion bar, the actress keeps on updating herself with the latest trends. Some time back, she posed in a saree and enthralled her fans with her fashion sense and glam picks. In the video, Nidhhi was seen all decked up in a printed casual saree and accessorised her outfit with an elegant anklet.

Nidhhi is most recognised for her films such as Kalaga Thalaivan, iSmart Shankar and Savyasachi. She made her Bollywood acting debut with the 2017 film Munna Michael, where she co-starred with Tiger Shroff. For her debut in Munna Michael, she received the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. The actress then ventured into Tamil cinema in 2021 with Eeswaran. She also appeared in other notable films like Hero, Bhoomi, Mr Majnu and Chef.

Currently, Nidhhi Agerwal is preparing for her roles in upcoming movies including Raja Deluxe, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and India Dial 100.

Nidhhi Agerwal has acted alongside well-known actors such as Silambarasan and Jayam Ravi in the Tamil films Eeswaran and Bhoomi respectively and gained recognition for her exceptional performances in both movies. Interestingly, both films were released on the same day and were well-received by the audience.

