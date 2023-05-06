Actress Pooja Hegde's Sri Lanka Diaries Are Major Vacation Goals

Ever since Pooja Hegde set foot in the film industry, she has managed to grab headlines. Be it her choice of roles in the Telugu industry, her movies in Bollywood, or her stunning photos, which often leave her fans in awe of her beauty. The diva was recently spotted vacationing in Sri Lanka and her photos serve as perfect beach vacation goals.

Pooja Hegde shared a string of photos on her Instagram account. In one of the photos, she could be seen in a crocheted bikini top and a cover-up, while in another she flaunted her hat. She sported a sunny yellow bodycon outfit and paired it with white sneakers. She also posted glimpses of some of the drool-worthy food she tried during her trip. The actress captioned the post, “Just some randomness.”

Check out the post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Mugamoodi (2012) opposite Jiiva. This movie paved the road for her success as she marked her debut in the Telugu industry in 2014 with Oka Laila Kosam. She starred opposite Naga Chaitanya and was praised for her performance in the movie. She impressed the audience and earned fanfare after her memorable performance in the movie Mukunda opposite Varun Tej.

Soon after, she signed her first Bollywood movie opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mojenjo Daro. But, the movie had an underwhelming response at the box office. In 2020, she signed an action-drama opposite Allu Arjun titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This earned her a SIIMA award for best actress.

Later, she starred in movies like Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Beast with Vijay and Acharya with Ram Charan. Reportedly, these movies performed decently at the box office. However, her other Hindi movie featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty flopped at the box office.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan-headlined movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She shared the screen with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and many more. The movie has reportedly collected 100 crores at the box office.

