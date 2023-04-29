Actress Samyuktha Menon Reveals The Meaning Of Her Malayalam Tattoo

South industry’s popular actress, Samyuktha Menon, is rushing with successful hits in the industry. She is often called the golden girl, as all her films have become successful at the box office. The actress has a tattoo on her back, and recently she revealed some information about it. She explained the meaning of the tattoo as it is written in Malayalam.

Samyuktha said that the meaning of her tattoo is “a wanderer". She got the tattoo two years ago when she used to travel alone. She added that travelling alone gave her clarity when her mind was clouded. Travelling alone helped her when she used to feel unsatisfied and dull. So, to represent a wanderer, she got the tattoo on her back, the actress added.

She explained that before coming to Telugu films, she did many projects in Malayalam. But, she did not get the expected outcome from working there. After that, she went on vacation alone for eight days. It was only after her spiritual journey that she was surrounded by offers from Tollywood. She said, “It is a privilege to get that tattoo because I have loved to travel since the beginning."

Samyuktha Menon made her debut in the Malayalam film Popcorn. She played the character of Anjana, the love interest of Shine Tom Chacko, in the film. Samyuktha was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film Bheemla Nayak. The film was directed by Saagar K Chandra and also starred Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen.

Recently, in an interview, Samyuktha talked about the audition for the film Bheemla Nayak. She said that Trivikram Srinivas, who wrote the screenplay of the film, told her to portray emotions through her eyes. She said that it was because of that special audition that she got a chance to play a role in the film.

After that, she was also a part of the hit film Bimbisara. The film was directed by Mallidi Vassishta and had Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the male lead. The film was well received by the audience and turned out to be a huge hit.

She was last seen in the hit film Virupaksha opposite Sai Dharam Tej.

