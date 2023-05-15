Actress Surekha Vani Trolled For 'Revealing Top' In Mother's Day Post

Actress Surekha Vani is one of the most well-known faces in the Telugu entertainment industry. She enjoys a huge fan following for her outstanding performances as a mother, daughter-in-law, and wife in Telugu movies. The actress has worked in a number of popular movies, including Induvadana, Lisaa, Tej I Love You, and Juvva, to name a few. Along with this, the actress is also an active social media user. She often shares glimpses of her work and personal life on Instagram to stay in touch with her fans.

Recently, the diva shared an adorable photo with her daughter Supritha, thanking her for arranging a special Mother’s Day. In the picture, Surekha is seen in a white ruffle-sleeve cotton dress with a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Supritha is seen in a black, full-sleeve floral printed dress. And the mother and daughter are seen hugging each other as they pose for the camera. Sharing the cute picture, Surekha wrote, “Mother’s Day special Happy Mother’s Day to all the great mothers Thank You, Supritha."

The post went viral in no time. Seeing the post, some users trolled the actress. A netizen commented, saying that Surekha wore a revealing top on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Another one wrote a punch in his own style, saying that it would have been better if she was smiling with his eyes open. But her fans backed her and showered compliments on the actress and her daughter in the comment box.

However, Surekha Vani is often seen sharing pictures with her daughter, Supritha. A few days ago, Surekha shared a picture where she was seen celebrating her husband’s birthday along with her daughter. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, " My family is my strength. Thank Kanna for being with me you are the only person with whom I can share my ups and downs. God bless you missing your dad like always let the people talk and enjoy but we will bounce back with more power."

On the work front, Surekha Vani began her career as a news anchor before switching careers and becoming an anchor. Together with her husband, she has hosted a number of well-known television shows on MAA TV, including “Maa Talkies" and “Heart Beat." Later, Vani got a chance to work in movies. As per reports, Vani acted in more than 60 movies as a supporting actress.