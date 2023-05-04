Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Makes Hearts Flutter With Latest Glamorous Photoshoot

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to mesmerise her fans with her glamorous pictures and outstanding fashion sense. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures and looked stunning. Tamannaah was seen in stylish attire as she promoted a brand. In the still, the actress can be seen redefining hair care goals and setting the fashion bar high.

For the picture, the actress sported a white spaghetti top, which she paired up with a shimmery pink jacket with an airwrap curler in her hand. Tamannaah posed for the camera and looked breathtaking.

This time, the actress wore pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eye makeup, drawn eyebrows, and a shade of pink lipstick. She rounded off her look with her open tresses which accentuated her features and left her fans in awe.

Fans have praised the actress for her adorable looks and sartorial style statement.

Tamannaah, time and again, share pictures that start trending in no time. A few days ago, the actress treated her fans to a drool-worthy photoshoot for a magazine against the stunning backdrop of Sentosa Island.

In the pictures, the actress is giving major fashion goals as she adorns herself in a green sequin dress topped with a blazer in one, a tulle skirt, and a bikini in another.

On the career front, the actress is best known for films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, 100% Love, and KGF: Chapter 1. Apart from this, the actress has worked in films like Gurthunda Seethakalam, Plan A Plan B, Maestro, Action, Khamoshi, Kanne Kalaimane, and more.

The actress made her acting debut in 2005 with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films like Jailer, Bandra, Bole Chudiyan, and Bholaa Shankar to name a few.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is often seen hitting the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Vijay Varma. However, the actress called the rumours baseless and clarified that they both are working together for an upcoming film. She further stated that she does not feel the need to clarify every rumour about her personal life.

