Adipurush Trailer To Be Out On May 9, A Day After Special Screening In Hyderabad

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is eagerly anticipated by viewers not just in India but around the globe. The movie starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has been the buzz of the town for the past several months, and now it is finally getting ready for release. On May 9, the theatrical trailer for Adipurush will be released digitally, according to insiders. The cast and director of the film will unveil the trailer in Mumbai in a grand ceremony.

The report also states that before the May 9 digital release of the trailer, a special screening of the trailer will be held in Hyderabad, especially for fans of Prabhas. The trailer is believed to be around three minutes long and will thrust the audience into the mesmerizing world of the Ramayana.

“There will be a 3D showing for the Hyderabad fans, according to the insider. The insider said, “Prabhas and the entire Adipurush team think that fans are the support system for any movie, and this is a gesture from their end to recognise all the support provided to Adipurush by the fans over the last two years”.

After the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was reported to have been postponed, there were talks that the initial release date of Adipurush would be rescheduled from June 15 to June 2 to avoid a clash between the two biggies. However, the rumour has been refuted by the source who reaffirmed that Adipurush would release on June 15 as scheduled.

Audiences are expecting a lot from the trailer, particularly since the teaser was a big letdown for fans all over. The poor quality VFX and the misrepresentation of mythological characters were widely criticized. Fans are expecting corrective measures as long as the VFX is concerned in the trailer. It remains to be seen whether the trailer garners a better response than the teaser. Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

