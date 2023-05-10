After Madhya Pradesh And Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand Also Makes The Kerala Story Tax-free

After Uttar Pradesh announced The Kerala Story to be tax-free in the state, Uttarakhand followed suit. The state Tourism and Cultural Minister Satpal Maharaj on Monday said that The Kerala story will be tax-free in Uttarakhand. The film featuring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on May 5. The Sudipto Sen directorial narrates the events behind the alleged disappearance of young women from Kerala. However, the film has been criticised and labelled a propaganda tool by many. While the formal announcement about it is yet to be made by the Uttarakhand government, the minister informed that the film will be tax-free in the state soon.

On Tuesday, speaking with the reporters, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that The Kerala Story depicts “the truth” and everyone should watch it. “The Kerala Story is a film depicting the truth of how terrorism is being spread without using arms and ammunition. I think everyone should see the film,” he said. CM Dhami also shared that he will be watching the film with his colleagues.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the film to be tax-free on Twitter. The Uttar Pradesh CM and his entire cabinet are expected to watch the film on Friday. Last Saturday, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to declare the controversial film tax-free.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have moved to Supreme Court seeking the removal of the ban imposed by the West Bengal government. They are also urging to Tamil Nadu government to provide security to theatres to screen movies. The Supreme Court has now agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

A massive controversy erupted after the trailer of the film was released. It earlier claimed that around 32,000 women were converted to Islam later the team agreed to change it to 3 women.

The Kerala high court refused to stay the release of the film and said that the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. Various outfits in the state staged demonstrations against the screening of the film.

So far the film has gained a strong momentum at the box office and has earned Rs 56.72 crore on Day 5.

