After Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun Is Expected To Feature In These Films

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, South superstar Allu Arjun has become a pan-India sensation. The actor has a massive fan following all over the country and receives love from all ages. Currently, the actor is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to the first part. There has been a lot of curiosity regarding Allu Arjun’s future projects ever since the roaring success of Pushpa. Now, it is being said that the actor has signed three more films.

According to reports, Allu Arjun will do a film with Trivikram Srinivas. The two had previously collaborated on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and S/O Satyamurthy. The shooting of the film is expected to start in 2024. Presently, Trivikram is doing a film with Mahesh Babu.

Allu Arjun will also be collaborating with T-Series and Sandeep Vanga Reddy on a film. They have planned to make a movie like Kabir Singh and Animal, which will star Allu Arjun in a unique role.

Pushpa 2 will reportedly end with a huge twist showing Pushparaj ruling, so the makers of the blockbuster are also looking to add a third film to the franchise. The story has already been written, and it seems that the third part will start in 2025. Pushpa 3 will start production after Allu Arjun completes Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s film.

Currently, Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. On the actor’s birthday, the makers launched the first glimpse of Pushpa 2, which received a great response from the audience.

After this schedule, Allu Arjun will join the cast and crew in Bangkok. It is said that the movie will be shot in Bangkok for about 30 days. After the Bangkok schedule, about 40 percent of the shooting will be completed. There is also news that Pushpa will be facing off against a tiger in a dense forest. The director, Sukumar, has designed the scene on a very large scale.

It is being reported that Sai Pallavi will be making an important cameo in Pushpa: The Rule, but the makers have not confirmed the news so far. The movie will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles from the first part.

