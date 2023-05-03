Akhil Akkineni Names The Actress He Would Like To Go On A Date With

Like the perfect on-screen chemistry in the 2021 film Most Eligible Bachelor, it seems like Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are brewing something in real life as well. How do we know? Well, the actor is on a promotional spree these days for his recently released film Agent. Doing the same, the film’s cast was seen on the sets of Suma Kanakala’s new TV show which is called Suma Adda. The actor opened up about dating Pooja.

When asked about which heroine the actor would like to go on a date with, Akhil immediately mentioned Pooja Hegde. This has made a buzz in the cine world and the fans are expecting that the on-screen couple are dating each other.

After doing Most Eligible Bachelor, coincidentally Pooja Hegde could not do much at the box office. She did many movies like Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Beast and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but none of them worked out.

Talking about Akil’s recent film Agent which was released on April 28, it has been getting mixed reviews. The spy-thriller seems to be struggling to find its feet at the box office. Despite its star cast and large production budget, the film’s box office collection is not improving.

Surender Reddy directed the film Agent, which was scripted by Vakkantham Vamsi and shot on a budget of roughly Rs 80 crore. However, the film’s domestic box office collection after four days is only Rs 10.60 crore, as per reports. Given the film’s budget and celebrity cast, this is a startlingly low number.

Agent clashed with Ponnivin Selvan 2 at the box office and failed to excite audiences from the start. While the film did well on its first day, it saw a significant drop over the weekend due to negative word of mouth. The film is expected to have earned barely Rs 75 lakh on its first Monday at the box office.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here