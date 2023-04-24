Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent To Have A Massive Footfall On Its Opening Day?

Actor Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. All set to release on April 28, this film caused a stir on social media with its trailer, which garnered more than 16,000,000 views. Now, the latest to take social media by storm is the number of interested moviegoers for Agent. On BookMyShow.Com, more than 1, 00, 000 moviegoers have clicked the button ‘interested’ for the film Agent. AK Entertainments, Agent’s production house tweeted about it on April 22.

According to trade analysts, it is not a usual thing for so many people to be interested in watching a movie of a lesser-known actor like Akhil. This interest rate can generate a huge footfall on the first day of Agent. The rest of the collection will depend on aspects like the film’s storyline and the cast’s performances.

Agent also dominated the headlines due to its pre-release event, which was conducted today. Akhil thanked Minister of Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and his father Nagarjuna for attending it. Akhil said at the event that more than physically, he has mentally transformed himself for Agent. He also thanked producer Anil Sunkara and his co-actress Sakshi Vaidya for their support. Akhil also appreciated his co-star Dino Morea and said that the Telugu audience is waiting to witness his performance. Akhil appreciated veteran actor Mammootty as well and said that he hasn’t done something like this before in other languages. According to Akhil, it was an honour to work with a legend like Mammootty.

Agent narrates the story of a spy with a mysterious past, who is on a mission to reveal the truth about a dangerous secret organisation. Agent has also dominated the news for its music. In one of the songs, Akhil has displayed a muscular appearance, which is completely different from his boy-next-door looks. Akhil could be seen dancing his heart out in this song.

