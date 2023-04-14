Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent's Third Single Rama Krishna Out; Watch It Here

Actor Akhil Akkineni, after his previous flick Most Eligible Bachelor, will be seen next in the film Agent. He plays a rogue agent in the movie, which is a complete departure from his lover boy role in his previous one. Surender Reddy is in charge of the movie’s script and direction. Agent gives Akhil a muscular appearance, which is a completely different persona from his previous boy-next-door looks. A key role in the movie will be played by Malayalam superstar Mammootty. On Akhil’s birthday, the film’s team shared a poster from Agent. Two songs from the movie, Malli Malli and Ende Ende, have also been launched. Yesterday, the makers launched their third single, Rama Krishna.

Rama Krishna was made available to the public on social media. The song is about heartbreak. The scene of a festival serves as the setting for this tune. The song features an upbeat pace and some unique dance moves. Akhil Akkineni can be seen dancing his heart out in the song’s video.

Hiphop Tamizha created the music for the song, which has been sung by Ram Miriyala. The adored Oscar winner Chandrabose wrote the lyrics to the Rama Krishna song. Sekhar choreographed this dance number, which is garnering a good amount of attention among fans.

Within just a day, the song has received over 2 million views and users have shared their reactions. One of the fans commented, “No Tollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood, Kollywood, Bollywood. Only INDIAN CINEMA, Proud to be an INDIAN.” Another wrote, “Akhil anna is just not the only name, he is an emotion of a billion people.” One more commented, “I am a big fan of Akhil in the Telugu industry. All the best to all thalapathy fans.”

Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the screenplay for the movie Agent, which was directed by Surender Reddy. The female protagonist opposite Akhil is played by model Sakshi Vaidya in the movie. The movie was made by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Surender Reddy under the auspices of AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema. Rasool Ellore is the director of photography for this picture, and Naveen Nooli is the editor. On April 28, the movie will be released in theatres.

