Akhil Akkineni's Agent Earns Rs 10 Crore In 6 Days

Akhil Akkineni’s much-awaited spy action thriller Agent was released on April 28. It came with huge expectations but failed miserably in cinemas. The film has received a tepid response at the box office since day one. If the movie continues at this rate, it is on the verge of failure, according to reports. Agent was reportedly made on a Rs 70–80 crore budget.

The film made Rs 4 crore on its first day in both Telugu states, Rs 67 lakh on its second day, Rs 43 lakh on its third day, Rs 17 lakh on its fourth day and Rs 5 lakh on its fifth day, according to the most recent reports. On its sixth day, May 3, reports suggested that the film earned approximately Rs 40 lakh in India. The total collection of Agent now stands at around Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office.

However, Agent did the best pre-release business of Akhil Akkineni’s career and created a lot of buzz before its release. Globally, agents’ pre-release business was Rs 36.20 crore.

In the meantime, because of an unfortunate reaction in theatres, according to reports, the producers held hands with SonyLiv for an early OTT debut. The movie will stream on May 19, only 21 days after its release.

Looking at the collections so far, producer Anil Sunkara admitted that this movie is a disaster. He wrote a note on Twitter saying sorry to the audience. Anil wrote, “We must own full responsibility for the Agent. Though we knew it would be a difficult assignment, we attempted to overcome it but failed because we made the mistake of starting the project without a bound script, which resulted in a slew of problems, including covid. We don’t want to make excuses, but we do want to learn from this costly mistake and figure out how we can avoid making the same mistakes in the future. We sincerely apologise to everyone who relied on us. We will make up for the losses in our future projects by careful planning and hard work."

Take a look at the post:

We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn…— Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) May 1, 2023

Agent is a Telugu-language spy action thriller film written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and Surender Reddy respectively. The movie also features Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the supporting cast. While the music for the film is composed by Hiphop Tamizha, the cinematographer is handled by Rasool Ellore and the editing has been done by Naveen Nooli.

