Akhil Akkineni’s Agent To Have A Runtime Of 2 Hours And 30 Minutes: Reports

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni’s mass action thriller film Agent is all set to hit theatres on April 28. The makers are aggressively promoting the film and have locked in a runtime for it as well. The final runtime of Agent would be around 2 hours and 30 minutes. Reportedly, there might be some changes at the last minute. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and stars Malayalam megastar Mammootty in an important role. Agent has Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya as the male and female protagonists, respectively. This project has been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, with Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy performing as executive producers. Agent is being edited by National Award winner Naveen Noolii, while Rasool Ellore handled the camera.

Agent is said to have been made as a spy thriller that travels between various countries and places with heavy action sequences.

Nowadays, actors and producers devise new and unique ways of promoting their films. This is done to stand out from the crowd and garner eyeballs for their movies. Akhil Akkineni is also doing the same for Agent. He will be making his comeback on the silver screen after two years with this film. His last stint was The Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021. He has thus adopted a unique style to make sure that his upcoming film makes the right noise. Akhil pulled off an extremely dangerous stunt to unveil the poster of his film. He descended a 175-foot-tall building to unveil Agent’s poster.

Earlier, Agent was supposed to be released as a pan-India film, but the makers decided not to release it in Hindi. The team had a discussion with the media and revealed the reason behind not making it a pan-India film. They said that there was a Salman Khan film that would be released the previous week. They felt that it would not be feasible and, hence, decided not to have a pan-India release. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

