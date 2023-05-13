Allari Naresh-Starrer Ugram’s Day 7 Box Office Collections Are Here, Check Them Out

The Telugu cop thriller movie Ugram starring Allari Naresh hit the theatres on May 5. Soon after its release, the film, written and directed by Vijay Kanakamedala received a mixed response from the audience. Many labelled Ugram to be an average movie with an engaging plot that fell short in terms of impactful execution.

Ugram marks Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala’s second collaboration. The actor-director duo has previously achieved success with the 2021 crime thriller Naandhi. While they aimed to recreate the magic with Ugram, the film lacked the compelling elements necessary for it to resonate with audiences and achieve significant box office success.

Along with Allari Naresh, the Vijay Kanakamedala directorial also stars Allari Mirnaa, and Manikanta Varanasi in key roles.

As per a review by ETimes, if you are seeking a solid thriller without high expectations, Ugram is the type of film you will appreciate. It’s a worthwhile watch, especially for fans of the Naandhi duo.

Box Office Collection

Here, you can find the box office collection of Allari Naresh’s Ugram on a day-by-day basis:

Day 1: Rs 1.1 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.18 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.65 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.55 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 0.54 crore

Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 5.71 crore

Ugram, which means intense anger, follows the journey of K Shiva Kumar, a policeman based in Warangal. The film delves into Shiva Kumar’s investigations into a bunch of missing person cases, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tragic accident results in the loss of Shiva Kumar’s wife and daughter, leaving him unaware of their whereabouts. As Shiva Kumar narrows down a suspect, whose associates were eliminated in a confrontation for their mistreatment of women, the film captures how the protagonist handles this precarious situation with his wit and grit. The fate of Shiva’s wife and daughter and the resolution to this gripping narrative await viewers on the silver screen.

The film’s cinematography was skillfully handled by Siddharth J, while the captivating soundtrack and music of the film are composed by Sricharan Pakala. The engaging storyline of Ugram is penned by Toom Venkat, while the dialogues are written by Abburi Ravi.