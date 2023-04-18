Allu Arjun Praises Nani-starrer Dasara 17 Days After Its Release, Gets Trolled

Nani starrer Dasara was released on March 30 and received a mixed response. Some appreciated the film due to the acting performances and strong first half. Others criticised it for a convoluted second half. Despite the mixed response, many users and stars have praised this film.

The recent one to appreciate it is actor Allu Arjun. He congratulated the entire team Dasara in a tweet. According to him, Dasara is “a brilliantly made film" and Nani has given “a fine performance". He also lauded the acting performances by Keerthi and the other cast members. Arjun also showered praise on composer Santhosh Narayanan and cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan. The Pushpa actor tweeted that director Srikanth Odela has given a remarkable performance as a director. Despite these praises for the team of Dasara, many social media users trolled Allu Arjun. They questioned why he was praising Dasara after a long time has passed since its release date.

Big Congratulations to the entire team of #Dasara . Brilliantly made film . Finest performance my brother @NameisNani . Candid performances by @KeerthyOfficial and all the other cast . Wonderful songs & B.Score by @Music_Santhosh garu & excellent camera work by Sathyan garu . The…— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 17, 2023

A user tweeted that Bunny (Allu Arjun is popularly known by this name) should hire a better social media team.

Better Hire a social media team bunny.— 🕶️ (@Adithya2301) April 17, 2023

Another user tweeted a photo where Arjun’s picture was swapped with a player. In the picture, the player was smashing a television set on the floor.

The actor has not issued any reply to this trolling.

As of now, Arjun is shooting for the second instalment of his much-anticipated film Pushpa directed by Sukumar. Not a long time back, there were reports that this sequel will be filmed in Swabhiman Anchal. Swabhiman Anchal was once a bastion of red rebels, in the Malkangiri district. Mythri Movie Makers also carried out a recce of the region’s terrain for this purpose. According to a report, Sukumar has also decided to include one A-lister in Pushpa 2. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

On the other hand, Nani’s followers were hoping that there will be a sequel to Dasara. But he revealed that there will be no second part to Dasara in an interview with Pinkvilla. “Dasara is one story, starts and ends in one part," confirmed Nani.

