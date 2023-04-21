Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2’s Shooting Postponed Due To IT Raids At Sukumar’s Home?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s followers are eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. It is directed by Sukumar. A recent report might be disappointing for Pushpa fans. According to the Gulte media outlet, the shooting of Pushpa 2 was temporarily stopped due to Income Tax (IT) raids at Sukumar’s home. IT raids were also conducted at the office of the production house Mythri Movie Makers. Raids were conducted in the early hours of the morning in search of undisclosed assets and funds. Due to these raids, a fight sequence involving Allu Arjun and some foreign stunt personnel remains postponed for now.

This isn’t the first time when Pushpa: The Rule’s shooting was halted. According to a report in Bollywood Life, earlier this month, Sukumar was unsatisfied with what had been shot. The report claimed that he was considering whether he wants to erase whatever is shot till now for Pushpa 2. He wished to reshoot all the sequences once again. Another report by Siasat.com claimed that the shooting of Pushpa 2 was likely to start after around three months. If this report is true, then Pushpa 2 is not likely to be released this year. Till then, there was no official confirmation that Pushpa 2’s shooting was halted or postponed.

Pushpa: The Rule will focus on Pushpa’s life. Sukumar had said this in an interview with Pinkvilla. According to Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is about the conflict between Pushpa and Shekhawat. According to him, after completing the script of Pushpa 2, he felt that it was a very interesting drama. Sukumar ended the interview by saying that he will not disappoint and hoped that the audience will also enjoy the sequel.

Sukumar also talked about the film’s plot in an interview with the portal Ragalahari. He said that Pushpa: The Rule will explore Pushpa’s childhood, and the relationship with his father and half-siblings. “The film will not be about Don Pushpa”, Sukumar said.

