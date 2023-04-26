Anand Deverakonda Is Super Busy With Baby Promotions

To let the audience know about their arrival in cinemas, the team of the upcoming Telugu movie ‘Baby’ are leaving no stone unturned. After releasing its teaser and two songs, the cast of the movie went to Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Hyderabad college fest to promote their upcoming movie. The entire college gave Team Baby a warm welcome. Along with Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, producer SKN was also there and the entire programme was filled with energy.

At this event, the makers promised that the third song will be released soon. The first two songs, Prema Meghaalila and Deva Raaja, became an instant hit. It is expected that the third song will be better than the previous two.

Sharing another set of pictures from the event, producer Shreyas Sriniwaaswrote, “Team #BabyTheMovie is all smiles & charged up as they grace a fest as Celebrity Guests at Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology, HYD

Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin play the leading characters in the film. Sai Rajesh is the writer and director of this film. Additional notable actors in the film include Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana, and others. Vijai Bulganin is a music composer. The film is produced by SKN under Geetha Arts and Mass Movie banner.

The movie, which is anticipated to hit theatres soon, has already captured the interest of music lovers with its endearing score.

Film director Sai Rajesh is a firm believer in music being the sole of romantic drama. At the time of announcing the teaser, he wrote, “An important film in my life…My most favourite film till date..Put my everything into it…#BabyTheMovie”

Are you excited about the film?

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here