Ananya Nagalla Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In a Plain White Saree With Golden Border

Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla, who has managed to make a special place in the hearts of the fans since her first film Mallesham, has now raised the hotness quotient with her latest photos in a saree. The actress looked stunning in a plain white saree with a golden border. She paired it with a white tube blouse.

The actress opted for nude makeup, including properly lined eyebrows, brown smokey eyes, eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and brown lips. She accessorized her outfit with a beautiful choker and a matching maang tika. She is seen posing inside a cave near a waterfall and has no qualms about getting wet in the waters as she poses for the camera. Sharing the series of photos on her official Instagram page, Ananya wrote, “No caption".

Check out the pictures:

Within a few hours, the photos went viral, and fans were all praising her in the comment section. Ananya definitely knows how to shine with each of her posts.

Not only in traditional attire, but Ananya also slays in western outfits. Two days ago, the diva shared a string of photos in her casual avatar. She was seen donning a pink sleeveless top, which she matched with a floral-printed pants. She completed her look with a matching pink hat and a watch. The actress is seen standing on a balcony as she poses for the camera. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “In a field of roses, be a wildflower."

Seeing the pictures, one of her fans commented, “Nice," while another said, " Cutie pie". " Beautiful," wrote the third user.

On the professional front, Ananya has worked in many popular films, like Play Back, Vakeel Saab, Maestro, and Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

However, she was recently seen in the Telugu mythological romantic drama film Shaakuntalam, The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar, produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks, and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa and features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru dynasty, along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, and Aditi Balan playing the supporting roles. The movie was released on April 14 but did not do well at the box office.

