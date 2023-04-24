Another Leaked Dialogue From NTR's Next Creates Huge Hype

For movies starring big names, leaked dialogues, photos, and stills are common and often generate excitement. However, it is uncertain if these leaks are authentic or fan-made until the movie is released.

Recently, a dialogue from NTR 30 was leaked and became popular. “If the war is true, even if the sword sheds tears, I’ll not show mercy". Now, another dialogue related to the same movie has been leaked and is circulating on social media.

The film features Jr. NTR in the lead role of a coastal character. Recently, new dialogue from the movie has been leaked and has gained popularity on social media. The dialogue states, “Nature sends its captain when the time calls for war… Prepare for the brave attack of nature’s fangs." The film is currently being shot at a fast pace in Ramoji Film City, and with each dialogue leak, the anticipation and expectations for the movie continue to grow.

The filming of NTR 30 is currently underway at Ramoji Film City, with a sequence featuring Tarak and Saif Ali Khan. Saif is playing the antagonist in the film and has recently joined the set. This schedule will reportedly include both action sequences and dialogue scenes between the two actors. Meanwhile, rumours surrounding the amount of money Saif Ali Khan is being paid for this project have been circulating and generating interest among fans.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan is being paid a remuneration of over 6 crore for his role in NTR’s upcoming movie. This is considerably less than the remuneration he usually receives as a lead hero, which is said to be over 15 crores. However, there is a reason for this. It is said that the producers have agreed to share the profits of the Hindi version of the movie with Saif Ali Khan after its release, in addition to his remuneration for the film.

