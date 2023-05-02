Anushka Shetty’s Nickname For ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas Is Super Cute

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty need no introduction. The two first met on the sets of the 2009 film Billa, and since then, their chemistry has always impressed the audience and critics alike. The duo have also shared the screen space in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Now, Anushka Shetty has revealed Prabhas’ nickname, delighting their fans.

Anushka Shetty, who is making her comeback with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, said that the actor’s nickname is “Pupsuuuu”. The revelation was made when Prabhas gave a shout-out to Anushka and the team of the movie on Instagram Stories. Anushka thanked Prabhas for his support and also revealed her nickname for him.

Prabhas wrote, “The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty looks very entertaining! All the best to the entire cast and crew.!." Anushka Shetty wasted no time in thanking her star and called him by his special nickname- ‘Pupsuuuu". There have been several speculations about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s relationship over the years. Both actors have denied the rumours of a romantic relationship and said that they are just really good friends.

Fans have been jumping with joy after knowing Anushka Shetty’s nickname for Prabhas. The teaser of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has received a great response from the audience. The film stars Navin Polishetty as the lead opposite Anushka and is directed by P Mahesh Babu. The film teaser showcased Anushka as a chef and Navin as a stand-up comedian.

Coming to Prabhas, the Saaho actor has a great lineup of films as well. He will be next seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is reportedly based on the epic tale of the Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen playing the character of Lord Rama in the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush will premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The much-anticipated movie will release in India on June 16.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will also feature in Project K. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

