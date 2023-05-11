Arjun Reddy Actress Shalini Pandey Looks Stunning In Grey Bodysuit, See Pics

Actress Shalini Pandey, who played the role of Preeti in Arjun Reddy, has won millions of hearts over the years. She has made us all go gaga over her not only with her acting skills but also with her social media presence. Recently, the actress posted a bunch of pictures and broke the internet.

Shalini was seen in a grey body suit along with an oversized matching blazer. Her sense of style gave us a whole definition of chic and minimalist by adding netted knee-high matching socks. For makeup, she had whole dewy elements going all over with a nude shade of lipstick. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Free.” Take a look:

The actress made her mark in the south cinema with Vijay Deverakonda from the blockbuster Telugu film Arjun Reddy. A few months back, she also remembered the unparalleled love and respect she received for her debut performance in the romance drama while posting the snapshot. Shalini expressed gratitude to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda for the fun they had on the sets of the 2017 film.

She concluded by writing, “Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star- Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!”

Shalini Pandey’s most recent film appearance was in Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which she co-starred alongside Ranveer Singh. The comedy-drama directed by Divyaang Thakkar did not connect with moviegoers and failed at the box office. The film had a slow start earning roughly Rs 3 crore nett on its first day, according to box office India. Jayeshbhai Jordaar suffered the same fate as countless other low-budget films released after the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Shalini is filming for her upcoming film, Maharaja.