Bhola Shankar Director Meher Ramesh Drops Pics With Chiranjeevi Ahead Of Kolkata Schedule

Telugu star Chiranjeevi is currently on the move, shooting for his upcoming actioner Bhola Shankar. Ahead of its release, the film’s intriguing posters have been doing the rounds on the internet. Soon after the wrap-up of the filming schedule in Hyderabad, the next shooting location will be Kolkata. With Chiranjeevi and the other crew members prepped up to jet off to their upcoming destination, Bhola Shankar’s director Meher Ramesh, dropped some pictures with Chiranjeevi on Instagram. The photos have currently become the talk of the tinsel town.

“Yamaha Nagari trip with MegaStar,” captioned the filmmaker, adding the hashtag #kolkataschedule. The pictures captured Chiranjeevi and Meher taking a chartered flight to Kolkata. Chiranjeevi was dressed in a grey, buttoned-up shirt that he teamed up with a pair of faded, light blue denim jeans and rounded off his look with a grey cap and black-rimmed sunglasses.

Ramesh donned a greenish-blue-hued, half-sleeved shirt with striking, horizontal yellow patterns. He rounded off his look with ochre-coloured joggers and a pair of sunglasses. Chiranjeevi and Ramesh struck a pose together for the click, flashing their smiles, ready to board the plane.

Chiranjeevi’s new look from Bhola Shankar has stirred up a positive response from the masses. The poster captures the Godfather actor as a yellow taxi driver, which is quite common in the streets of Kolkata. The poster shows various moods of the actor, as he peeks from outside the taxi’s door, while in others, he enjoys a cup of kulhad tea.

The film is expected to have a Kolkata connect, with the posters’ background offering glimpses of monumental landmarks of the City of Joy, including the popular Dakshineswar Kali Temple, and the bustling region of Park Street. According to ETimes, the Kolkata shoot is scheduled to begin on May 6 and might get completed on May 10. Some of the prominent places of filming are Victoria Memorial, Dharmatala and Maidaan, as per reports.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Bhola Shankar also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in titular roles alongside Murli Sharma, Rashmi Gautam and Vennela Kishore. The film is slated to hit the big screens on August 11.

