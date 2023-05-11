Cheppalani To Gabbar Singh 2, Pawan Kalyan Films That Were Announced But Didn't Happen

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, and since then, he has given various hit films in the industry. His popularity has also risen in recent years due to his inclination towards politics. Pawan Kalyan is the president of a political party named Jana Sena. He has been seen actively campaigning for the party and also helping it grow.

He has starred in some blockbuster films like Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Gabbar Singh, Teen Maar, Thammudu, etc. However, there have been several films that were not completed and couldn’t be released on the silver screen.

Cheppalani: The film starred Pawan Kalyan and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. However, a similar film was made in the industry with the title Nuvve Kavali, starring actors Tarun and Richa. Hence, Pawan Kalyan’s version was shelved.

Satyagrahi: After Johnny, Pawan Kalyan wanted to direct another film named Satyagrahi. However, the film couldn’t go on to the floors due to undisclosed reasons.

Prince of Peace: A few years ago, Pawan Kalyan was roped in to make a movie to portray the role of Lord Jesus under the direction of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The film shooting kick-started grandly in Jerusalem in 2010 but it got cancelled because of undisclosed reasons.

Desi: Pawan Kalyan had plans to make a full-fledged patriotic film. However, the film couldn’t be made due to unknown reasons.

Lawrence film: A few years ago, director Lawrence announced a film with power star Pawan Kalyan. He revealed that he has a powerful script and that the film will go on sale soon. However, no update was given regarding the film.

Gabbar Singh 2: Pawan Kalyan announced Sampath Nandi as the director of Gabbar Singh 2. He wanted him to direct it, as he was expecting that the director would give it a super hit. However, the film couldn’t be made, and he made another film, Sardar Gabbar Singh, with director KS Ravindra.