Chiranjeevi To Collaborate With Young Filmmakers Kalyan Krishna and Vassishta

After the success of Waltair Veerayya, Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to collaborate with young filmmakers Kalyan Krishna and Vassishta. However, the official announcement regarding the films is still underway.

As per the sources, Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita Konidela, is going to bankroll Kalyan Krishna’s upcoming directorial under the banner of Konidela Production Company. Reportedly, the film will star Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela as the second lead pair in the film. It remains undecided who is going to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi has signed another film, Mega 156, with director Vassishta under the banner of UC Creations Production. Previously, the director created a sensation of sorts with the Kalyan Ram starrer Bimbisara. The cast and crew of the film have not yet been finalized.

In addition, Chiranjeevi is in talks with director Trinadh Rao Nakkina. After watching Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka at his house, Chiranjeevi immediately called Trinadh Rao to schedule a meeting for that evening to talk about a project. However, no news about a project has been divulged as of yet. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bholaa Shankar.

Backed by KS Rama Rao under the banner of AK Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Chiranjeevi in the leading roles. With music scored by Mahati Swara Sagar, the cinematography of the film is handled by Dudley.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in Vedanth Harsh’s directorial The Journalist. But, the release date of the film has not been confirmed yet.

Chiranjeevi’s fans are happy to see the star working with youngsters and transferring his wisdom to the next generation, they are also hoping that the planned films are not remakes,

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is best known for films including Gharana Mogudhu, Indra, Tagore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Shankar Dada MBBS.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Krishna has been a part of several notable films such as Nela Ticket, Bangarraju, Soggade Chinni Nayana, and Rarandoi Veduka Chudham.

