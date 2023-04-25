Dharsha Gupta Aces Her Shaakuntalam Look, Internet In Awe

Tamil actress Dharsha Gupta carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry. Recently, the actress recreated Samantha’s look as Shakuntala from the recently released film Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film revolves around a famous epic tale that narrates the love story of King Dushyantha and Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and nymph Menaka.

The actress shared her pictures in an all-white saree which has now taken Instagram by storm. Adding more of Shakuntala’s style to her look, the actress adorned herself with flowers and rounded off her look with a white bindi.

Sharing the photos online, the actress wrote, “I’m so excited & happy to recreate, one of my fav looks of my sweet darling. I always admire her hard work & dedication. Love u to d core”.

Check out the photos here

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Better than original”. Another user commented, “Ultimate”. The third user added, “Who told angels only exist in fairytale stories. Here Dharsha is the real human form of an angel”. “Gorgeous Dharsha Gupta”, added another.

This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look. Interestingly, this is not the first time Dharsha has recreated a film look. The actress recreated Alia’s look as Gangubai some time back. In the pictures, she was seen all-decked in a white saree with a rose on her bun.

Be it with her acting chops or her fashion choices, the actress always manages to grab the attention of the audience.

On the work front, the actress has appeared in TV series including Thandhu Vitten Ennai, Mullum Malarum, and Senthoora Poove. The actress made her Tamil film debut with Rudra Thandavam under the direction of director Mohan G. Apart from this, the actress is also known for her portrayal in the comedy reality TV show Cooku with Comali (season 2).

Meanwhile, the actress starred in ‘Oh My Ghost’ also starring Sunny Leone which marks her first bilingual film. Now, the actress is all set to star in the upcoming film Medical Miracle. Directed by K. Johnson, the film will also star Madurai Muthu and Kpy Bala in the leading roles.

