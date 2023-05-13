Did Pawan Kalyan Charge Over Rs 1 Crore In 2001 For Pepsi Ad?

Actor Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry. He has cultivated a loyal fan base by delivering several blockbuster movies over the years. Fans love his on-screen demeanour and terrific acting. His celebrity status can be judged by the fact that he started to appear in prominent advertisements more than 20 years ago.

Some reports suggest that the actor charged more than Rs 1 crore for a television commercial for Pepsi in 2001. This is noteworthy since the advertisement industry was still developing at the start of the century and very few actors charged heavily for ad films.

Pawan Kalyan has many interesting projects in his kitty at the moment. The mass hero is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG and PKSDT. Die-hard fans are particularly looking forward to his Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh recently released the first glimpse of the film.

In the teaser, Pawan Kalyan can be seen in a fierce avatar. Directed by Harish Shankar, this action drama will see the actor in the role of a cop who fights the broken system from within. The teaser recorded over 18 million views in less than 48 hours and is currently trending on YouTube. There is tremendous excitement over Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu as well.

top videos

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to have a gripping premise and has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film will star Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead.

Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan is looking to finish all his pending projects by November so that he can focus on the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He is the president of the Jana Sena Party and plans to contest the state elections next year.