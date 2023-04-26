Did You See Payal Rajput’s First Look From Mangalavaaram?

Actress Payal Rajput, who has won millions of hearts with her acting skills, is all set for her upcoming film. The actress is collaborating with director Ajay Bhupathi once again after their last film, RX 100. On Tuesday, the first look at the film being produced under the working title Mangalavaram was made public. Payal Rajput is depicted in this with a striking pose that reveals her backless beauty.

While sharing the first look, Ajay Bhupati wrote, “Shailuu… will stay in your hearts for a long while Presenting Payal in a never-seen-before role from our new-genre film Mangalavaaram.”

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “‘RX 100’ DIRECTOR AJAY BHUPATHI UNVEILS FIRST LOOK OF NEW FILM… Director Ajay Bhupathi - known for pathbreaking Telugu film RX100 - unveils First Look at his PAN-South Indian film: Mangalavaaram. Reunites with Payal Rajput, who enacted the female lead in RX100.”

Before this, he also tweeted, “‘RX 100’ DIRECTOR AJAY BHUPATHI TURNS PRODUCER. ANNOUNCES PAN-SOUTH INDIAN FILM Director Ajay Bhupathi known for pathbreaking and successful #Telugu film RX100 - announces next film: Mangalavaaram. Swathi Gunupati, Suresh Varma M and Ajay Bhupathi will produce the film."

Ajay Bhupati, the film’s director, said, “Mangalavaaram is a village-based action thriller set in the 1990s. It sticks to our nativity while being raw and rustic, especially about the visuals and emotions. Payal’s character will be remembered for a long time after watching this movie in theatres. It’s a new-genre film that’s never been featured in Indian cinema. There are 30 characters in the story, and every character has a certain place in the larger scheme of the film."

The music for this movie is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Swati Gunapati and Suresh Verma are producing the venture. With her elegance in this movie, Payal Rajput who made her Tollywood debut in the film RX 100 with a role that had some dark undertones has become a youth culture darling.

The Mangalavaram movie, according to Payal Rajput, will put her back on the road to success.

