Director KV Kathirvelu Pays Tribute To Actor Manobala With Old Picture

Veteran actor Manobala, known for his comic roles, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at his residence in Saligramam, Chennai. The veteran actor was suffering from a heart-related ailment and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. The 69-year-old actor was part of several upcoming Tamil films. Among them was Yogi Babu’s upcoming film directed by KV Kathirvelu. The director expressed his grief and shared a picture from Manobala’s last birthday celebration where he is feeding him a cake.

Manobala can be seen wearing a black vest along with a lungi and red scarf tied on his head.

The caption of the tweet loosely translated, “Finally came to the shooting site and said, “I can’t!” Is it right that the person who left said that he is going to the hospital and left without saying this? Celebrated his last birthday with us and left. Is it okay to give up midway like this?”

Rajinikanth also penned a long message on Twitter in Tamil which said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Malayalam actor shared a picture with Manobala smiling and wrote, “Deeply Saddened to hear that my dear friend and colleague Manobala has passed away. Hearty Condolences to his family and friends.”

Deeply Saddened to hear that my dear friend and colleague Manobala has passed away. Hearty Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jt7MaDymHz— Mammootty (@mammukka) May 3, 2023

With a career spanning over 35 years, Manobala appeared in more than 450 films. He marked his debut in Tamil cinema in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal. He took a role of an assistant director in the film Bharathiraaja’s directorial with the reference of Kamal Haasan, he also played a small role in it.

Known for his comic timing, Manobala wore the director’s cap in 1982 with his film Aagaya Gangai featuring Karthik and Suhasini Maniratnam. He has also worked with Rajinikanth, Mohan, Vijayakanth and others. His last films were Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam. Manobala’s last rites were held on Today in the morning around 10:30 am in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

