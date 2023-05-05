‘Do Watch… With Wifey’: Anushka Shetty's Reply To Ram Charan’s Tweet On Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty seems to have her fingers crossed for her upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Having a subtle resonance with her name, the Mahesh Babu directorial has made movie buffs eager to watch the film as soon as it hits the theatres. Just a few days ago, the makers unveiled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s teaser. The teaser was well-received by the masses, sparking further intrigue. Not just that, Telugu star Ram Charan has even heaped praises on the teaser in a tweet. Now, in reply to the tweet, an elated Anushka Shetty expressed her gratitude toward the actor, for his positive review.

On May 4, Ram Charan tweeted Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s teaser on the micro-blogging platform. Along with the video link, he wrote, “Loved the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, looks refreshing. Good luck to the entire team.”

Ram Charan’s tweet soon started doing the rounds on Twitter. It also happened to catch the attention of Anushka Shetty. Overwhelmed, she tweeted, “Soo sweet of you Charan… Thank you. Do watch Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty with wifey Upasana Konidela.”

The feel-good teaser opens with Anushka as a chef at a restaurant, sprinkling some coriander leaves on a dish as she says, “Food is not magic, it’s science.” Soon enters Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty who lights up the room with his hilarious personality. He plays the role of a stand-up comedian in the film. Forming an uncanny bond with Anushka, the duo seems to embark on a journey of preparing delicious dishes together.

The more-like-friendship sort of chemistry between Anushka and Naveen is what makes Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty look refreshing. The teaser promises to serve something different than the quintessential tale of filmy love and romance. Anushka and Naveen’s performance in the teaser, too appears to be just on point.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, directed by Mahesh Babu is bankrolled by UV Creations. Apart from Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the film also stars Nassar, Jayasudha, Murli Sharma, and Koushik Mahata in important roles. The romantic comedy is scheduled to release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The release date of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has not been unveiled yet.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here