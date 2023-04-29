Fan Unveils Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Idol On Her 36th Birthday

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently had a shrine named in her honour. Samantha, who most recently appeared in Shaakuntalam, celebrated her birthday on April 28. A fan in Andhra Pradesh named Sandeep honoured her on her birthday by dedicating a temple to her and a picture of the purported idol has surfaced on social media and it is going viral.

Sandeep, who hails from Alapadu in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, built the temple in his own house. He had also visited temples in Tirupati, Chennai and Nagapatnam, offering pujas in the name of Samantha, after the actress disclosed that she was suffering from myositis.

After the photo of the idol surfaced on social media, many users are having a field day, making memes and cracking jokes about the idol. Most users felt that the idol did not resemble Samantha at all and shared memes on it. Many compared the face of the statue to that of actress Sharmila and even former adult film actress Mia Khalifa.

Here is how some users reacted:

Actually cool and cute, but im still searching for samantha garu there— CaffeineOverdose (@AdityaBandaru13) April 28, 2023

Made with plastic eh kada 😂😂1 sec sharmila anukunna 🥲🧐 — Sparsha 💫 (@UrsNandana) April 28, 2023

Samantha after watching her own statue.. pic.twitter.com/XsWKnamFgK— Vinod Kuamr A (@Vin0d____) April 28, 2023

Bro nakenti face lo mia khalifa kanabadutundi😅— mr.tweeter (@sayub4912) April 29, 2023

Navvakandi… Izz a serious materr..! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qVk9yoinuZ— Telugu Swaggers (@Telugu_Swaggers) April 28, 2023

Sandeep, who made the temple, wished to meet the 36-year-old actress someday, calling it the biggest goal of his life.

Samantha was last seen in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, based on the epic Abhigayana Shakuntalam by ancient poet Kalidasa. Dev Mohan played King Dushyanta.

Her upcoming projects include the romantic adventure film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan. Citadel is a spin-off of the American television series of the same name. Samantha has reportedly trained in martial arts and got herself in peak physical shape for her role.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here