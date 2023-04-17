'Forever Grateful': Rishab Shetty After Critics Choice For Best Actor Award For Kantara

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty has added another feather to his cap. Rishab, who has spelled wonder with his visual spectacle Kantara, has bagged the Critics’ Choice Best Actor Award for the film. The 39-year-old recently attended the Zee Critics Choice Awards on April 14, which was also graced by seasoned stars of the film fraternity. Overjoyed at his success, Rishab dropped a bunch of pictures on his social media handles, flaunting his award with pride. Along with the photos, the Kantara star penned a heartwarming note, expressing his gratitude toward the masses for their unwavering love towards him.

“Grateful to be honoured with Best Actor Award from Team Critics Choice. I am forever grateful for this love and blessings,” read his caption. Dressed in his quintessential fashion, Rishab donned a simple black shirt that he teamed up with a white panache having a black border.

Speaking of his minimalistic accessories, the talented director sported a black frame, and round spectacles, accompanied by a vintage grey watch and beaded bracelets. In the pictures, Rishab appeared to give a speech on the stage, a beaming smile on his face.

Rishab’s winning feat was lauded by social media users in the comments, who dropped congratulatory messages for him. While one overwhelmed user noted, “No matter how high you grow, you have not forgotten our culture which is a happy thing for us… Looking awesome in panache sir,” another lavished, “Indeed, you are the best actor & fantastic human being. Your humble nature, passion, and dedication towards your work make you outstanding.” Others added innumerable red heart and fire emojis.

Released last year in 2022, Kanatara also starred Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore Kumar G, Manasi Sudhir, and Prakash Thuminad in important roles. The film delves into the traditional practises and rituals of coastal Karnataka amid rising betrayal and corruption in a tribal community. According to reports, Kantara has surpassed the expectations of the masses, minting above 300 crores at the box office.

Earlier, on the occasion of Ugadi, on March 22, production house Homable Films announced that the scripting of the much-anticipated prequel of Kantara, titled Kantara 2 has already begun. An excerpt of the announcement read, “We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

