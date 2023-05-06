Gopichand-starrer Rama Banam Hits The Theatres, To Release On This OTT Platform Soon

Telugu Action hero Gopichand once again came with veteran Jagapathi Babu and filmmaker Sriwass on the family entertainer film Rama Banam. On May 5, the film premiered on screens all around the world. After its theatrical release, the movie will be streamed on the OTT platform, Sony Liv. According to some reports, the film is set to be available on this platform after 8 weeks of its theatrical release. The movie’s official streaming date and time are yet to be announced. It was released on 840 screens worldwide. Rama Banam earned Rs. 16 crore in pre-release business worldwide.

The movie revolves around two brothers who live in a shared household but had different journeys. Though they pursue diverse beliefs, they share the same objective. When a dispute arises, they deal with it together. The movie was filled with breathtaking action scenes and stylish dialogue. As usual, Macho Star Gopichand gave a good performance. In songs, he has a stylish appearance, and during action scenes, he is aggressive.

A character that fits Jagapathi Babu was created in this movie. The comedy parts have been particularly successful. It’s enjoyable to watch the emotional sequences, interval sequences, a few funny exchanges and a few songs.

In addition to other notable actors playing pivotal roles, the film also has, Dimple Hayathi, Khushbu, Ali, Nassar, Tarun Raj Arora, Kasi Vishwanath, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Sapthagiri, Vennela Kishore, and Getup Srinu.

This movie was carefully crafted by Sriwass to surpass his previous creations Lakshyam and Laukyam. He created a compelling story for this film that blends societal commentary and feelings for the family. The plot for this movie was written by Bhupathi Raja.

The film’s music director is Mickey J Meyer, while the cinematography is done by Vetri Palani Swamy. Other notable actors who played other significant roles in the movie include Sachin Khedkar, Nassar, Mohammed Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Sreenu, Tarun Arora, and others.

