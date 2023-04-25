Hansika Motwani's Latest Look Proves Why She's A True Fashionista

Hansika Motwani is one the most glamorous celebrities in showbiz. Her sartorial statements often make the fans spellbound. She began her acting journey as a child artist with the Television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She then featured in shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Sonpari. She then featured in several films including Koi Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago and Hum Kaun Hai?

Recently, Hansika Motwani dropped a string of pictures that created a stir on the internet. In the photos, she was seen all-decked up in a stylish black outfit, flaunting her toned legs. She teamed up her outfit with red and black high heels. Hansika wore drawn eyebrows, winged shape eyeliner, pink-tinted cheeks, a contoured nose, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Fans have praised her for her stunning looks. One social media user wrote, “Slayinggg”. Another user commented, “Gorgeous”. “Beauty,” added another.

Hansika Motwani leaves her tresses open to accentuate her features and look awe-inspiring. She accessorised her outfit with funky bangles to add a touch of glamour to her overall look. Be it Western ensembles or traditional outfits, she manages to grab the eyeballs every time she brings something new to the table.

Earlier, she dropped a picture in a saree and her fans could not stop gushing over her spectacular looks.

Hansika Motwani is best known for her portrayal in films including Desamuduru, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and Mappillai. She has also acted in films like Maha, NTR Kathanayakudu, Thuppakki Munai, Villain, Goutham Nanda, Manithan, and Aambala. Now, she will soon be seen in films including Rowdy Baby, Saddam Sivan, My Name is Shruthi, One Not Five Minuttess, and Man.

She tied the wedding knot with her best friend, businessman Sohail Khaturiya in December at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. While Hansika has never been new to the spotlight, Sohail doesn’t belong to the industry.

