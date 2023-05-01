Here's How Much This Fan-dedicated Temple To Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cost

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress gained nationwide recognition after her stellar performance in Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise. The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28, Friday and wishes from her fans and celebrities poured in on the day. However, one fan gained attention after he decided to mark the special day unusually. The fan identified as Tenali Sandeep from Alapadu village of Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh built a temple for the actress.

The temple has a statue of the actress. The statue dons a red saree and green blouse. On Samantha’s birthday, many fans from across the region arrived to attend the inaugural ceremony. Tenali unveiled the statue and cut a cake to mark the actress’ birthday.

Now, there are reports that Tenali built the temple premise in his house by spending Rs 5 lakh. Tenali claimed that his initial wish was to make a larger temple but his finances did not allow him to fulfil his wish. So instead of a big temple, he built a smaller one.

Tenali was not only a fan of Samantha’s impressive acting mettle but also was moved by her philanthropic work. Speaking with the media persons Tenali shared that Samantha took the initiative to perform heart operations for needy children through a foundation. “As she hails from a humble background, she always stands for the needy ones. This incident made my admiration double for her,” he added.

When the Shaakuntalam actress was diagnosed with Myositis last year and opened up about her diagnosis in October last year, Tenali also went on a five-day pilgrimage trip to Tirumala, Ameen Peer Dargah, and Velankanni Church to pray for her health.

Meanwhile, Samantha currently has two projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan, a spinoff of the international version of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and she also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here