Honey Rose Looks Stunning In A Black Sleeveless Bodycon Dress, See Pics

Actress Honey Rose, who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry, has created quite a stir on social media with her latest photoshoot pictures. The Veera Simha Reddy actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning sleeveless black bodycon dress. And fans can’t take their eyes off her OOTD. The actress accessorised her outfit with a beige floral hat, a sleek neckpiece with a red pendant, and a matching bracelet. However, her latest post is giving major fashion goals and has set Instagram on fire.

Check out the pictures below:

Seeing the photos, her fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, " Black outfit with perfect beauty". Another one said, " Looking gorgeous," while many showered red heart emojis in the comment section.

Honey Rose is a true fashionista. A few days ago, the diva shared another couple of pictures in a maroon shimmery cord set. She wore a full-sleeve crop top, which she teamed with a matching long pleated skirt. The actress looks stunning. She tied a high, raised bun and added matching flowers to it. Honey opted for glam makeup and accessorised her outfit with a gorgeous necklace set and matching rings.

Seeing the post, her fandom chose to react to the photos by showering her with love and writing praises for the diva in the comment box.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from working in Malayalam films, the actress has also appeared in a few Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. However, Honey made her acting debut in 2005 with the Malayalam film Boyy Friennd. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the 2012 film Trivandrum Lodge. The movie was directed and written by V. K. Prakash and Anoop Menon, respectively. While it was produced by P. A. Sebastian and featured Jayasurya, Anoop Menon as leads.

Later, she appeared in many other popular movies, like Thank You, Ring Master, Kumbasaram, Chalakkudykkaran Changathy, Pattaampoochi, and Veera Simha Reddy to name a few.

However, she was last seen in the Malayalam film Pookkaalam. The film was written and directed by Ganesh Raj. The film stars veteran actor Vijayaraghavan in the lead role, as a 100-year-old, along with K.P.A.C. Leela, Roshan Mathew, Jagadish Kumar, and Suhasini Maniratnam. The movie also featured actor-directors Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Johny Antony.

