Inside Actress Anjali’s Tamil New Year Celebrations

Actress Anjali, who has predominantly appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies, has shared a glimpse of her Puthandu (Tamil New Year) celebrations. The actress dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. The pictures, which are making rounds on the Internet, exhibit Anjali flaunting henna on her palms. While sharing a bunch of snippets, Anjali also wished her fans on the occasion. Her caption read, “Iniya Tamil Puthaandu Nalvazhthugal. (Happy Tamil New Year)” along with a joining hand emoticon.

The picture shows the Iratta actress sitting in what seems like her bedroom and posing with her hand facing the camera. She can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. She concluded the series of photographs with a cute pouting picture. Decked in a beautiful bright red full skirt, Anjali carried the semi-traditional look. She played with contrast and sported a white silk shirt atop her fully embroidered bottom. The beauty of the skirt was amped and gave a complete festive vibe, as it featured gleaming golden embroidery. Anjali gave her look a final touch, by accessorising it with matching copper neckpieces and statement earrings.

Earlier, on the occasion of Ugadi, Anjali shared a slew of pictures on her timeline. Giving a glimpse of her traditional avatar that she chose for the occasion, the actress wished her Instagram family. Anjali wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a happy Ugadi,” and ended with a smiling emoticon. Enjoying the celebrations, Anjali sported an alluring beige saree on the occasion. The actress draped the six yards with a matching blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline. She completed her look by going loud with her pieces of jewellery and opting for traditional ones. Anjali kept her wavy tresses loose.

Anjali was last seen in Rohit MG Krishnan’s drama thriller Iratta, which premiered on Netflix this February. In the movie, the actress shared the screen space with Joju George and Srindaa. Next, the actress will be seen exhibiting her prowess in Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer. Helmed by S Shankar, the action drama thriller is expected to hit theatres next year in April.

