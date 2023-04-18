It's A Wrap For Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja’s Next Hanu-Man

Director Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film Hanu-Man, which stars talented actor Teja Sajja in the lead, has just wrapped up its shooting. The whole cast and crew of the film seemed satisfied with the amount of hard work they had put in to make the film. Prasanth Varma revealed in an interview that it took him 130 days of the rigorous shoot to complete the film. Hanu-Man was extensively shot all over India. He has spent more time on this film than all his other films combined to achieve the highest quality and fulfil the audience’s expectations. The teaser for the film went viral on YouTube recently and received a resoundingly positive response in every language. The powerful version of Hanu-Man Chalisa that was released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi became a huge hit and received admiration from all across the country.

Primeshow Entertainment shared the film’s wrap announcement on their official Twitter handle.

Hanu-Man will be a pan-India film and it will have its release in languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

The story of Hanu-Man is essentially set in an imaginary place called Anjanadri. The lead gets the power of Lord Hanuman and tries to save Anjanadri. Since the story of the film seems universal, the film is expected to perform well globally.

The film stars Amritha Aiyer as the female protagonist. Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist, while Varathlaxmi Sarathkumar will play a prominent role.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is helmed by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.

K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie, while Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

