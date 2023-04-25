Jr NTR's Simhadri To Be Released On World's Largest IMAX Screen In Melbourne

The trend of re-releasing successful movies in Tollywood is still ongoing, and films like Kushi, Okkadu, and Orange have already been re-released. Simhadri, a blockbuster hit of young tiger Jr NTR, is also set to be re-released in theatres on May 20, 2023.

The latest news is that the movie will be screened on the world’s largest IMAX screen situated in Melbourne. The bookings for the show have already started, and the movie will be presented in 4K with Dolby Atmos audio.

S.S. Rajamouli, a master storyteller, directed this big-budget movie which features Bhumika Chawla and Ankitha in the lead roles. Mukhesh Rishi, Nasser, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, and Sharat Saxena played pivotal characters in the film. V. Vijay Kumar Varma produced it, and MM Keeravani composed the music.

NTR Jr has a consistent track record of delivering exceptional performances, particularly in benefit shows that attract large crowds of loyal supporters eager to watch him on the big screen. The fans are determined to set a new record by a significant margin, and the team is gearing up for a massive release to break previous re-release records in Tollywood. Bookings for the film have already started in some regions.

According to a press statement from All India NTR Fans, the entire proceeds from the Simhadri re-release will be utilised for the benefit of the fans. Similar to recent re-releases, this SS Rajamouli project will be presented in 4K, and the fans are highly optimistic about the event’s success.

Last year, Pawan Kalyan’s movie Jalsa was re-released before his birthday, and it was a massive success at the box office. Recently, Ram Charan’s movie Orange was re-released as a birthday special and has set a record by earning 3.2 crore gross, surpassing its lifetime earnings. Initially, the film was scheduled to be screened for only three days from March 25 to March 27, but due to its massive craze, the makers extended its screening.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here