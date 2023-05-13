Jr NTR's Simhadri To Re-Release In Theatres On His Birthday

Jr NTR is set to turn a year older and fans of the RRR star have already begun celebrating. Not only is their favourite actor going to celebrate his special day soon, but Jr NTR’s movie Simhadri is set to be re-released in theatres in 4K technology. The movie will be released in theatres on May 20. Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the re-release of the film in theatres. He wrote, “NTR JR: ‘SIMHADRI’ RETURNS TO THEATRES… Fans of Jr NTR announce the re-release of the Blockbuster hit Simhadri [in 4K] in style. An indication of sky-high celebrations in store on 20 May 2023.”

SS Rajamouli directed Simhadri, which was released in 2003. It was Rajamouli’s second directorial venture. The script was written by V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also worked on Baahubali and RRR. Simhadri also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev in addition to Jr NTR.

Simhadri was the most successful Telugu film in 2003. The picture was highly welcomed by both critics and audiences.

Years down the line, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli once again collaborated on RRR, which was one of the most successful movies of 2022. Along with Jr NTR, the film also starred Ram Charan in the lead role. RRR also had Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo appearances. The historical drama received critical acclaim not only at the pan-India level but also on the global stage. The film was recognised on a number of international forums including the Golden Globes and the 95th Academy Awards. The song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The film’s music was composed by MM Keeravaani, who also wrote the score for the 2003 film Simhadri.

Talking about Jr NTR’s upcoming projects, fans are excited about the much-anticipated film NTR30 which has been announced recently. The film has been directed by Koratala Siva. It is set to hit screens on April 5, next year. NTR30 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor.