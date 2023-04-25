Keerthy Suresh Drops Behind-The-Scenes Pictures From The Sets Of Dasara

Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara took the movie theatres by storm not too long ago. Helmed by Srikanth Odhela, the Telugu-language period action drama was much-loved by the audience, minting crores of rupees at the box office. Ever since the film’s release on March 30, the humongous response of Dasara indeed has made the lead actors aka Nani and Keerthy quite elated. Expressing her gratitude to the movie-goers who showered all their love and adoration on the film, Keerthy on April 24 dropped a streak of behind-the-scenes pictures from Dasara, much to the excitement of her fans.

“25 days of Dasara. Thanks a million for all the love you have showered on Dasara and Vennela! Love, love, love, only love, and gratitude,” penned Keerthy on Instagram. The pictures offered glimpses of Keerthy’s character from Dasara, draped in a simplistic saree, working near a clay stove, and sporting a beaming smile, her hair done in a long braid. She also took a selfie with Nani in the following slide. Nani too donned a rustic avatar, his hair unruly as he sported a bearded look.

In the next couple of pictures, she appeared to be engrossed in the filming, having an interaction with the movie’s unit. Some of the photos were embedded with Keerthy flaunting her simple village-girl look from Dasara, while others offered a sneak peek of the rural setting, with mud houses, accompanied by her dirt-laden feet. In the last snap, Keerthy took a stunning picture of the sky amidst a setting sun, with silhouettes of trees in the same frame.

The string of pictures was quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who marked their presence in the comments. One of them gushed and wrote, “Amazing.” Another lauded the film team’s “Hard Work.” “MY WHOLE HEART,” lavished a third individual. Others added multiple red-heart emojis to show their admiration for the pictures.

After receiving a good response from the audience, Dasara is ready to release on Netflix. The latest reports suggest that Dasara will be released on the OTT platform on April 27. Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in filmmaker Meher Ramesh’s action drama Bhola Shankar.

