Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In This Yellow Salwar Suit, See Pics

Tamil and Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh has not only won our hearts with her amazing acting skills but also with her diverse fashion choices. The actress is a true fashionista and it is quite evident in her outfits and sartorial choices. The actress has been seen wearing stunning outfits at various parties, occasions or promotional events, proving that her fashion sense is unrivalled. Whether it’s ethnic or Western, the actress nails every outfit she wears.

Recently Keerthy Suresh again made us all go gaga over her with her latest Instagram post. She looked no less than a diva in a yellow colour salwar suit which she paired with a matching dupatta with golden embroidery at the borders. The actress opted for nude makeup and kept her wavy traces open. She rounded off her look with a bindi and a pair of statement earrings. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, " Yelloveee" in the caption. As soon as she posted these pictures on her official Instagram, her fans filled the comments section with compliments and heart emojis. Take a look at the pics:

Well, two days back, Keerthy Suresh shared another couple of pictures of her in Western attire. In the photos, Keerthy looked elegant in a sleeveless olive green pleated gown. She choose minimal makeup and finished her look with a half-bun hairstyle. Keerthy wrote, “Me when I had to pose for this shoot, attend a wedding, and catch a flight all at the same time!" in the caption. Take a look at the pictures here:

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, " Wow, nice look", another one wrote, “Gorgeous look," while many dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Keerthy Suresh was recently seen in the Telugu-language period action drama film Dasara. The movie was written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and featured Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna in important roles. The film was set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam and features Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 11.

