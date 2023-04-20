Makers Of Prabhas' Adipursh Lock Its Runtime

Adipurush, a mythological drama directed by Om Raut, features Pan India star Prabhas in the lead role as Ram, and Kriti Sanon in the lead female role as Sita. The film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, 2023, three days before its global release. Additionally, the movie features Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Coming to the length of the film, the Tribeca Festival’s official website has stated that the runtime of the movie Adipurush is 174 minutes, which will be the final length for its screening in India as well. This means that the movie will have a runtime of almost three hours. The movie will be released in 3D and IMAX formats and is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.

A sneak peek of the movie gained a lot of attention on social media, with people noticing a difference in the visual effects of the film. One user reacted to the updates by stating that the upgraded version is much better than the old teaser on YouTube.

Also, Prabhas recently expressed his enthusiasm for the world premiere of his upcoming film Adipurush at the Tribeca Festival in New York through a press release. He mentioned feeling honoured that the film is being showcased at such a prestigious event and is proud to be a part of a project that reflects the values of their country. Prabhas also expressed his pride as an Indian actor to see an Indian film, particularly one that is close to his heart, reach a global audience. He is excited to witness the response of the audience at the Tribeca Festival.

Besides, the makers of Adipurush are planning to release the movie on their own in overseas markets, with the assistance of a private distribution company. While T-Series, the producers of the film, will pay a nominal commission to the distribution company to expedite the process, they have not sold the rights to anyone. Therefore, the majority of the overseas theatrical revenues will go directly to the film’s producers. It has been confirmed that the movie is scheduled to release on June 16 this year.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here