Man Claims Custody Inspired By Nayattu, Director Venkat Prabhu Replies

Director Venkat Prabhu’s movie Custody has been released in cinema halls today. Starring Naga Chaitanya, the movie is one of the most talked about films recently. At a press release event in Chennai, the director shared he got the idea for the film and wrote its script after watching the Malayalam movie Nayattu.

This resulted in people thinking of Custody is a remake of the Malayalam film. A social media user claimed that Venkat Prabhu’s movie is inspired by the Malayalam movie Nayattu. To which the director replied, “It’s not true bro." He further said that his words were wrongly interpreted and advised the man to watch the movie before coming to a conclusion.

“Hehehehehe not true bro:))) everyone will know it tomorrow. U got it wrong of what I ACTUALLY said!! Please do watch it and lemme know tomorrow,” Venkat Prabhu tweeted.

Hehehehehe not true bro:))) everyone will know it tomorrow. U got it wrong of what I ACTUALLY said!! Please do watch it and lemme know tomorrow #CustodyFromTomorrow https://t.co/kZg4h5VmXV— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 11, 2023

In the press event, the director also claimed that the fans will have a different experience after watching Custody. The movie follows the narrative of an honourable police officer named Shiva, played by Naga Chaitanya. He is tasked with defending a criminal against his adversaries. Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premgi, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath also play key roles.

Venkat Prabhu is confident of the movie’s success. He recently claimed that Custody is an action thriller that the audience will undoubtedly enjoy. The movie, according to the director, will also highlight a few real-life situations that will make it entertaining to watch.

At the press meet, Naga Chaitanya also shared his thoughts and claimed that he and his brother Akhil Akkineni have not had much success in the past. The actor did, however, say that he is certain that Custody will end the poor streak.