Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About His Crush And Number Of Women He Has Kissed

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya’s personal life has been of keen interest to people right from his breakthrough film Ye Maaya Chesave, which also marked the debut of his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha started dating right after the film and ended up marrying in 2017. However, the couple had a highly publicised spat and parted ways in 2021 on bitter terms. While the actor has refrained from commenting on his split, Samantha, on an episode of Koffee With Karan revealed that both of them were on such bad terms that if they were left alone in a room, all sharp objects had to be taken away from the vicinity.

Although both have moved on in their lives, fans are still very keen on the personal lives of both of them. Recently there were reports that Naga Chaitanya was seeing actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, none of them have confirmed this.

Naga Chaitanya opened up about some personal details in an interview with YouTuber Irrfan while promoting his upcoming film Custody. He was asked to name his biggest crush on the chat show and the actor replied that he had just seen the period black comedy drama film Babylon that was released last year and had developed a big crush on Hollywood actress Margot Robbie who starred in the movie.

He was also asked how many women he has kissed in his life. To this, Chaitanya said that it was difficult to reveal that as many of his movies had liplock scenes and he had not kept a count.

Naga Chaitanya’s last two films Thank You and Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha both did not perform well at the box office. Hence, he has a lot riding on the upcoming Custody. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is an action entertainer and has Arvind Swami and Krithi Shetty also. The movie has been shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and will release on May 12.

